On August 6, 2017, Nathan A. Strauss, beloved husband of the late Lillian Strauss (nee Hankin); devoted father of Ruth Stahl and the late Richard Strauss; loving father-in-law of Philip Stahl and Beth Strauss; dear brother of the late Adele Gold; cherished grandfather of Melissa, Neil and Jeffrey Strauss, Rebecca Stahl and Jason Stahl (Jennifer Mitchell); adored great-grandfather of Damon Stahl. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 7, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Har Sinai Congregation, 2905 Walnut Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment and beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, with services at 7 p.m. each night.