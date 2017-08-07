On August 4, 2017, Hillary Mosser (nee Seaman), cherished wife of the late Charles Edward Mosser; devoted mother of Joseph Mosser (Megan Nickolson Mosser), Michael Mosser and Katherine Mosser; devoted daughter of Jerome and Hannah Seaman; beloved sister of Debbie (Chuck) Frazer, Ellen (Tony) Glasser, Amy (Rick) Barron, David Seaman (Brenda Sessa), Alicia (Scott) Schoenwald and Jonathan (Karen) Seaman; adored grandmother of Brody and Conner Nickolson and Charles, James “Hank” and Nathan Mosser; loving sister-in-law of Carol Dunstan and John Mosser; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 7, at 10 a.m. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 20 Boxridge Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.