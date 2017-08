On August 5, 2017, Aleksandr Magda, beloved husband of Yelena Grek; devoted father of Zhanna Magda; dear brother of Tatiana Magda and Yulia Magda. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 6, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.