On August 5, 2017, Libby Horwitz (nee Golden), beloved wife of Morris E. Horwitz; cherished mother of the late Bonita-Jo Horwitz; adored sister of Sidney Golden; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.