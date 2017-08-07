On August 6, 2017, Golda Abel (nee Hyman), beloved wife of the late Jerome Abel; loving mother of Ira Abel (Robin Ehrenberg), and Jeffrey Abel (Michelle Millman); dear sister of the late Jay Kopel Hyman; devoted daughter of the late Ruth and Julius Hyman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday from 1-8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 12-4 p.m.