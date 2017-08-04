On August 2, 2017, James M. Scher, beloved brother of Judy Scher, David Scher (Judith Schagrin), Judy Sternberg, Richard (Phyllis) Lederman and Dr. Thomas Lederman; devoted son of the late Dr. Isadore and Sheba Scher; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue on Monday, August 7, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to People Encouraging People, Attn: Dale Meyer, 22 S. Howard St., Suite CU1, Baltimore, MD 21201, please specify Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program (PRP). In mourning at 2303 Hanway Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday following interment and Tuesday after 5 p.m.