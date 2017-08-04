On August 2, 2017, Bernice Silver Seiden (nee Sperling), beloved wife of Aaron Seiden and the late Daniel Silver; devoted mother of Dr. Marcia Silver (Martin Kohn), Elaine Silver (Michael Baron) and Lidia (Rick) Schechter; dear step-mother of Paul Seiden, Sheila Seiden and Richard Seiden; adored sister of Eleanor (late Paul) Glomb; also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Pavillon of Greater Orlando, 421 Montgomery Road, #131, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 or Chabad Lubavitch of North Orlando, 1701 Markham Woods Road, Longwood, FL 32779. In mourning at 208 Oak Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday following the funeral with an evening service. Receiving Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.