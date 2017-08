Baltimore residents enjoyed an afternoon filled with live entertainment and family-friendly activities on Sunday, July 23. The neighborhood block party on Clarinth Road, sponsored by The Chesed Fund and Project Ezra, featured DJ Neddy of Neddy Entertainment and Temi Kiwala of FaceArt by Temi. Attendees included Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her husband, state Del. Nick Mosby; City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer; and state Delegate candidate Dayla Attar.