On August 2, 2017, Samuel Greenberg, cherished husband of Rita Greenberg (nee Friedman) and the late Jeanette Greenberg (nee Weisberg); father of Gary (Lynn) Greenberg, Harvey (Iris) Greenberg and Kent (Sandy) Greenberg; stepfather of Robin (Andrew) Pollekoff and Allan Sody; also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 4, at 11 a.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2412 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Sunday.