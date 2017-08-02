Kudos for Bedwell

As a longtime member and a student of Baltimore Clayworks, it is my obligation to take offense to [executive director Devon Powell’s] characterization of Deb Bedwell (“Clayworks’ Conundrum,” July 14). Deb led Baltimore Clayworks for 32 years. She is known for her dedication and work internationally. She is bright, articulate, respected and sincere. Of course there was debt during her tenure, but there was growth. Deb encouraged a sense of joy and community completely lacking in the current leadership.

I would encourage you delve further into Deb Bedwell’s leadership. I would also encourage you to discuss in detail the support the community has offered the board, as well as the offer to buy the gallery and lease it back and the board and executive director’s negative attitude toward their own community.