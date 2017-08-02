On August 2, 2017, Leonard Arnold “Lenny” Orman, beloved husband of Barbara Orman (nee Gold); devoted father of Richard Orman, Drs. Robert (Melissa) Orman, Jeff Millison (Kaiya Olsen) and Kim Millison; dear brother of the late Ellen (Sissy) Elias; adoring grandfather of Tucker Orman, Emily Orman, Samuel Millison and Shay Orman; loving son of the late Bertie and Samuel Orman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 3, at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to University of Maryland School of Law, 500 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201 Attn: Sarah Jackson, c/o Leonard A. Orman Trial Advocacy Fund.