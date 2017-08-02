On July 31, 2017, Judith Weinstein (nee Goetz), beloved wife of the late Jack Weinstein; devoted mother of Richard (Elise) Weinstein, Robert (Marcy) Weinstein, Karen Weinstein and Jonathan (Margaret) Weinstein; dear sister of the late Jane Goetz and David Goetz; adoring grandmother of Amanda (Bobby) Connelly, Sarah (Tim) Barlow, Josh Weinstein, Andrea (Michael) Stottler, Allison Bukatman, Zach Weinstein, Ben Weinstein and Matthew Weinstein; adoring great-grandmother of Penelope Connelly, Liam Barlow and Madison Stottler; loving daughter of the late Bess Goetz. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 4412 Prancing Deer Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043, Thursday only, 5-9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.