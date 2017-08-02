On August 1, 2017, Sara Kanefsky (nee Bernstein); beloved wife of the late Donald Kanefsky; loving mother of Mark (Karen) Kanefsky and Jay Kanefsky; devoted sister of Sally Guardia; beloved daughter of the late Hattie and Joseph Bernstein; loving grandmother of Daniel and Nicole Kanefsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Friday, August 4, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297. In mourning at 8904 Griffin Way (Avalon), Pikesville, MD 21208.