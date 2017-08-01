On July 31, 2017, Mark Wagonheim, beloved husband of Rema Anton; devoted father of Maxwell Wagonheim and Madison (David) Savanuck; cherished brother of Richard (Roz) Wagonheim; loving son of the late Howard “Boots” and Myra Wagonheim; adored grandson of the late Milton and Cecelia Schwaber and David and Rose Wagonheim. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, following interment on Friday.