On July 31, 2017, Ira Askin, beloved husband of the late Myra Askin (nee Levenson); loving father of Ellen (Jeffrey) Primis and Donald (Connie) Askin; devoted son of the late Abraham and Judith Askin; cherished brother of the late Edgar Askin and Jodean Rubin; adored grandfather of Robert (Rachel) Aronson, Andrew (Deborah) Aronson, Michael (Leslie) Aronson, Benjamin (Michelle) Primis, Alex (Mary) Primis, Noah (Heidi) Askin, Ricki Askin and Olivia Harvey; loving great-grandfather of eleven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Wednesday, August 2, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Museum Of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3410 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Wednesday, and then continuing at North Oaks, 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, Unit 622, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Thursday and Friday.