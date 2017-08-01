On July 30, 2017, Bernard A. “Bunny” Rosen, beloved husband of Rheta Rosen (nee Kaufman); loving father of Amy (Michael) Schwartz and Donna (David) Elliott; dear brother of Joan (late Joel) Zaientz and Howard (Andi) Rosen; cherished grandfather of Morgan Schwartz and Daniel Elliott; devoted son of the late Nathan and Toby Rosen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 1, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3734 Spring Lake Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.