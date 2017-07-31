On July 29, 2017, Leah Szmidt (nee Sitnick), beloved wife of the late Martin Szmidt; devoted mother of Claire (Dr. Michael) Bassan, Lora (David) Zemsky, and Natalie (Dr. Jay) Chason; loving bubbie of Matthew (Jennifer) Bassan, Andrew (Amelia) Bassan, Jason (Miriam) Zemsky, Evan (Amy) Zemsky, Joshua Zemsky, Eric Chason, Max Chason and Alyson Chason; cherished bubbie-bubbie of Logan Rae Zemsky and Ariella Sarah Zemsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. Interment at Kovna Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), 1430 Broadway, New York, NY 10018, or Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or any charity to benefit Israel. In mourning at 24 Latimore Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117.