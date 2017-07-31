On July 27, 2017, Alvin Sirota, loving husband of Elaine Sirota (nee Kaufman); cherished father of Brianne (Neal) Kreitman and Sharon (Eric) Rubin; beloved brother of Wilbert (Lois) Sirota; adored grandfather of Amalie Kreitman, Jennifer Rubin, Alexander Rubin, and Samuel Rubin; devoted son of the late Morris and Jennie Sirota. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 30, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 7920 Winterset Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday.