On July 28, 2017, Frances Gimbel (nee Buckman), beloved wife of the late Milton Gimbel; cherished mother of Sheldon (Marion) Gimbel, Robert (Diane) Gimbel, David (Jacki) Gimbel and Michael Gimbel; devoted sister of the late Howard “Buddy” Buckman and Mary Phyllis Sherman; loving grandmother of Sarah Sartipy, Alan (Jodi) Gimbel, Steve (Loretta) Gimbel, Paul (Heather) Gimbel and Jeff (Kelly) Lasov. Also survived by nine loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 30, at 11 a.m. Interment at Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 112 River Oaks Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.