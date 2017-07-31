On July 29, 2017, Rhoda Chipman Rosenthal; beloved wife of the late Herbert Rosenthal; cherished mother of the late Eileen Rosenthal and Robin Joan Stallman; dear daughter of the late Arthur and Edith Chipman; loving grandmother of Jeffrey Adam Stallman, Eric David Stallman and Annie Abigail Stallman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 3, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.