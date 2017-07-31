On July 30, 2017, Mildred Walker (nee Shapiro); beloved wife of the late Bertram Walker; devoted mother of Irving (Leslie) Walker and Marlene (Jack) Daniel; dear sister of Elsie Miller Legum and the late Phil Shapiro, Ted Shapiro, Faye Amster, Eddie Shapiro, Leon Shapiro, Dr. Herbert Shapiro and Morton Shapiro; adoring grandmother of Brandon (Andrea) Walker, Aaron Walker, Emily Walker, Justin (Eliana) Daniel, Burton Daniel and Arlo Matz; adoring great-grandmother of Noah and Caleb Daniel, Lorelei and Layla Walker; loving daughter of the late Paul and Celia Shapiro. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, July 31, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery, O’Donnell Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Homeless Persons Representation Project, 201 N. Charles St., Suite 1104, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 6730 Westbrook Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.