On July 29, 2017, Herbert S. Smith, beloved husband of Flora H. Smith (nee Sosner); devoted son of the late Benjamin and Rose Smith; dear brother of Sondra (late Aaron) Levy; cherished uncle of Deborah Levy, Walter (Tania) Levy, Brian (Carol) Sosner and Sheri Sosner; loving uncle of four great-nephews. Also survived by many wonderful cousins and special friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, July 31 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard St., #260, Baltimore, MD 21202 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8911 Grummore Circle (Avalon), Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday with a service at 7 p.m, receiving Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.