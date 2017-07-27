Reform Movement Slams Trump for Transgender Ban

The Reform Movement condemned President Trump’s recent decision to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military as discriminatory.

On behalf of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, President David Stern and Chief Executive Steven A. Fox issued a statement expressing outrage with an act they deemed as an “unpatriotic slap in the face.”

“Reform rabbis affirm our conviction that a humanity created in God’s image includes all people, wherever they may locate themselves on the full, broad spectrum of gender identities,” the statement said.

Barbara Weinstein, director of the Commission on Social Action of Reform Judaism, released a two-paragraph statement on behalf of the wider reform movement: “This discriminatory ban is an insult to their service, a rejection of their commitment to our nation, and a step backward in our country’s progress toward full equality for LGBTQ people.”

The president took to Twitter on July 26 to reveal “that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The ban will not take effect until the White House issues new guidelines on who is allowed to serve, military officials said.

