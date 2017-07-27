Neighbor’s Call Leads to Arrest of Carjacking Suspects

A concerned neighbor’s call to Shomrim ended with the arrest of two teenage carjackers, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Late Sunday night, the resident phoned the organization and reported seeing “four suspicious individuals” on private property, Shomrim spokesman Nathan Willner said. Members of Shomrim began following the suspects.

Police said at approximately 11 p.m., two of the suspects, one of which was armed, approached a 64-year-old man in the 6200 block of Pearce Avenue, demanding the keys to his vehicle. The teens stole money from the man before fleeing the scene in his van.

The victim wasn’t harmed, Willner said.

Shomrim notified police and gave them a description of the teens and the vehicle. When officers caught up with the suspects, the teens stopped the vehicle and began to run, Willner said. They were arrested in the area of Patterson and Wabash avenues.

Mikayal Hendris, 16, was charged as an adult with robbery and theft, according to police. The second suspect, identified as a 15-year-old, was taken to the Juvenile Booking and Intake Facility.

Willner said he is unaware of what became of the other two suspicious people the neighbor reported.

smedel@midatlanticmedia.com