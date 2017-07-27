Red Goji Closes Its Doors — Again

Pikesville lost a mainstay in the kosher food scene last week with the closing of Red Goji, an Asian restaurant located in the Club Centre shopping plaza.

“I had no idea that would be my last time eating there,” said Sam Barsky, who dined at the eatery just one week prior to its closure. “This is going to leave a void in kosher sit-down restaurants.”

Red Goji, formerly Umami Bistro, opened as a nonkosher Asian kitchen but didn’t see much business in the predominantly Jewish area. The failing restaurant, taken over by Hong Kong native John Luen a little more than a year ago, continued to serve nonkosher dishes before reopening as a Star-K kosher-certified restaurant in June 2016.

Jeremy Diamond of Pikesville said his go-to dish at Red Goji was corn soup. And the restaurant’s liquor license was undoubtedly a perk, he added.

“It’s a shame that they closed,” he said.

Hailed for its use of fresh ingredients, Red Goji became a short-lived favorite for Diamond and other Jewish locals, including Maryland native Elinor Ruth Oziel.

The 27-year-old, who lives less than a mile from the restaurant, quickly became a regular. She’d bring her husband, sisters and friends to her No. 1 joint for kosher Asian cuisine.

“Compared to everyone else, their food had more flavor,” said Oziel, a Pikesville resident. “But it wasn’t getting business like it should’ve been.”

The core problem, as put by Oziel, was the restaurant’s location.

Despite the tasty dishes and friendly employees, the customers just weren’t coming, she recalled. As a result, Red Goji was a quiet restaurant with service that wasn’t always up to par.

Facebook commenters gave the restaurant varying reviews, ranging from one star to five.

“Service was sometimes slow,” Oziel said. “I think it was because they had a lack of staff and probably a lack of means to run the place.”

For some, eating at Red Goji was a one-time deal.

Disgruntled customers took to Yelp to knock the food and service. In a Dec. 9 post, commenter Steve K. of San Bruno, Calif., ranked the restaurant one star and wrote in all caps: “Stay far away from this mess.”

User Jennifer B. of Pikesville commented on Jan. 15: “The restaurant looked like it had a nice atmosphere and looked clean, but that’s where the positives ended.”

In a previous interview with the JT, Red Goji owner Luen said that after hearing about his friend’s kosher Asian restaurant in New York, he followed suit.

“I said, ‘In this area, it could be doing pretty well,’” he told the JT in July 2016.

