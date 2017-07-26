On July 24, 2017, Jerome Shane; cherished husband of the late Geraldine “Jerry” Shane (nee Fromkin); loving father of Ilene (Arnold) Dashoff, Cindy (Hal) Wolken and the late Lynn (late Alan) Kotz; beloved brother of Sonya (late Henry) Dillon; adored zayde of Brad (Jamie) Dashoff, Lorin Kotz, Ross (Lauren) Wolken, Megan (Ian) Campbell, Zachary (Emily) Wolken, Seth (Lisa) Wolken and Lance Dashoff; devoted big zayde of 10; cherished son of the late Louis and Minnie Shane. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 26, at 12 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Little City, 650 East Algonquin Road, Suite 104, Schaumburg, IL 60173. In mourning at 8222 Maxine Circle, Pikesville, MD 21208, on Wednesday only, continuing at North Oaks on Thursday from 1-3 p.m.