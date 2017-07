On July 17, 2017, Dr. Michael J. Rokoff; beloved husband of Judy Rokoff; loving father of Adam and Ryan Rokoff; dear brother of Ronald Rokoff (Erlene) and Honey Rokoff Harris Yellin (Jerry). Services were held in La Jolla, Calif. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, michaeljfox.org.