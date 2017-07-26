On July 25, 2017, Elayne Lee Flomenbaum; beloved sister of the late Adele Bossman and Sheldon Flomenbaum; devoted daughter of the late Doris and Jack Flomenbaum; cherished aunt of Michael Bossman, Gayle (Celvin) Beltrand, Evan Turner and Glenn Turner; adored great-aunt of Javier, Manuel and Shayna Beltrand; also survived by many loving cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979; American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; Chabad of Owings Mills, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 202, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 9059 Meadow Heights Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, immediately following interment for seven days. The family will not be receiving Saturday but will resume on Sunday.