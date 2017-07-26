On July 24, 2017, Lia Ayzenberg (nee Portnaya); beloved wife of the late Moisey Ayzenberg; devoted mother of Victor (Nina) Ayzenberg and Sasha (Alexander) Rakhman; loving daughter of the late Malka Rachshteyn and Nachum Portnoy; cherished grandmother of Aldar Ayzenberg, Michael Ayzenberg, Sam Rakhman and Paul Rakhman; also survived by her loving caregivers Angela, Zoya, Lyuda, Gulsum, Lyuda, and Guzalya. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 26, at 4 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. The family will be at the chapel Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.