Uganda’s Aaron Kintu Moses Puts a Face on the Plight of His Primary School

At first glance, Aaron Kintu Moses does not have the look of a typical Jewish spiritual leader.

But Moses, a black Jew from Uganda, proudly sported a powder and royal blue yarmulke and sang Hebrew prayers with his guitar in African melodies at Beth Israel Congregation in Owings Mills on Monday night.

“Yes, yes, you are starting to get it now,” Moses said with a laugh to the audience members as they sang “Am Yisrael Chai” and “Hinei Ma Tov” with him. “You got this. You are doing very well.”

Moses, 51, told the crowd of about 100 that he’s visiting the United States to the share the story of “Abayudaya,” or “People of Judah,” and to assist his school, the Hadassah Primary School.

The Abayudaya Jewish community started with one man in 1919, when a military leader, Semei Kakungulu, formerly loyal to the British, broke away from a nearby Christian group.

Moses said Kakungulu studied the Old Testament, adopted the observance of all Moses’ commandments, circumcised himself, his sons and a number of followers and proclaimed themselves Jewish.

“He often challenged the Christian missionaries about Shabbat and circumcision and asked them why they didn’t follow that,” Moses said of Kakungulu, which drew a few gasps from the crowd. “They use to refer him to the Jewish people, saying, ‘If you want to do this, then you’re like a Jew.’ So Semei Kakungulu called himself a Jew.”

Kakungulu died in 1928, but his legacy endured. The Abayudaya grew in numbers through the years — reaching 3,000 at its peak — and learned to observe Passover, Shabbat and other Jewish holidays and rituals.

The group’s isolation helped members survive the vicious regime of Idi Amin, the former president of Uganda who outlawed the public practice of Judaism during his reign from 1971 to 1979. While no Ugandan Jews were killed, arrests and constant threats of violence and persecution ravaged the country’s Jewish population, leaving it with just 300 people.

“Most of the people who died between 1971 and 1979 were not given a Jewish funeral,” Moses said. “Nobody was seen going to the synagogues, because the synagogues were locked.”

Moses, who is college educated and studies the Torah, was among a contingent of young Jewish leaders who brought stability back to Uganda’s Jewish community.

Today, the Abayudaya community is stronger than ever with about 2,000 Jews who live in seven villages, each of which has its own synagogue, Moses said.

The school Moses runs is named after Queen Esther, heroine of the Purim story, and consists of 400 students from Jewish, Muslim and Christian backgrounds ages 4 to 15.

Founded in 2001, the school offers courses in English, mathematics, science, social studies and religion, among other topics, houses 200 students and has 27 trained teachers. It also provides students with breakfast, lunch and dinner, medical care and shelter.

“We give power to the children and teach them proper ways of handling and transitioning successfully to the next generation,” said Moses, who has six children of his own.

Andrew Stolusky, 46, of Owings Mills, is president of the Beth Israel Brotherhood, which sponsored the event. He said Moses has done a lot to nurture a real sense of community among people of different faiths, something he hopes other, more divided parts of the world can one day emulate.

“The fact that you have Muslims, Christians and Jews learning under the same roof and there’s peace, you can call it a novel concept,” Stolusky said. “How can we export that? Because that’s what is needed now more than ever.”

Still, Moses and his school are not without their own set of challenges.

Moses said the cost of running his school is $100,000 per year, but a lot of families struggle to pay the $30 tuition fee because of droughts that kill crops, which is a chief source of income for many.

“The children we teach come from very, very poor families,” Moses said. “At home, children go hungry. We expect the families to pay something, but the parents cannot even afford the $30 that we charge for them, because their farms have been affected by droughts.”

Beth Israel raised more than $1,400 on Monday with the sale of yarmulkes, jewelry and matzah coverings that were made by students at Moses’ school, Stolusky said. More donations are expected to be raised in the coming weeks, Stolusky added, and all proceeds will be sent to the school to help cover its yearly operating budget.

“Anything we can do to contribute, we’re going to step up in whatever way we can,” Stolusky said. “This is absolutely for a greater cause, and I can’t think of many better ways of doing tikkun olam than this.”

At the five-day Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs International Convention, which brought Moses to the United States and wrapped up July 23 in Crystal City, Va., nearly $10,000 was raised to benefit Moses’ school.

“This is a mitzvah of giving,” said Daniel Stern, 77, of Owings Mills, a Beth Israel congregant and former president of FJMC International. “The problem they have is that there is famine, so they have to grow their own food.”

After hearing Moses deliver an emotional 35-minute speech, audience members said they came away with a greater appreciation and understanding of the trials and tribulations Ugandan Jews go through.

Beth Horton, 65, of Pikesville, said she plans to donate children’s books to help the school expand its reading offerings.

“To see the young faces of those young children learning, that was my favorite part,” Horton said. “That made me feel like this is a universal thing.”

Doris Sugar, music teacher at Beth Israel, said she has seen Moses perform in the past but is moved by his story each time she hears it.

“It was very, very interesting,” Sugar said. “It’s amazing how much is needed for the Jewish community in Uganda, and it’s going to be great if people can support them.

For more information on how to make a donation to the Hadassah Primary School, email Andrew Stolusky at bethisraelbrotherhood@yahoo.com.

