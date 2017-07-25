On July 24, 2017, Beatrice Y. Hackerman (nee Yankellow); beloved wife of the late Elmer Hackerman; revered mother of Susan (Leslie) Gladstone and Harold (Susan) Hackerman; cherished grandmother of Elisa Gladstone, Allan and Michelle Gladstone, Erin Hackerman and Kara and Mark Diamond; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Yankellow; devoted sister of the late Harry, Jerome, Herbert and Norman Yankellow, Jean Weissman, Lillian Wasserman and Minnie Y. Stein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3304 Redspire Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 (please park on Redspire Lane).