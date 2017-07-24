On July 23, 2017, Norman Sklar; beloved husband of Sylvia Sklar (nee Abrahams); cherished father of Marc Sklar, Stuart Sklar and Judy (David) Jacobson; devoted brother of the late Rena Oppenheim, Lillian Goren and Jeannette Buratt; dear son of the late Jacob and Esther Sklar; adoring grandfather of Samuel Michael Jacobson and Jonathan Lee Jacobson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. Interment at Lazar Rissa Sklar Family Circle, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Beth Tfiloh Congregation 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. with services at 6:40 p.m. Then receiving on Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. in the evening at 715 Stoney Spring Drive, Baltimore, MD 21210.