On July 13, 2017, Hannah Plimack (nee Scher); beloved wife of the late Stanley Plimack; cherished mother of Diane (Kevin) McCarthy and Arlene (Tom) Prince; dear sister of Sarah Albert and Dr. Ernest Scher; adoring grandmother of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hannah’s memory to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A celebration of Hannah’s life will be held on Sunday July 30, at the Prince residence, 8533 Meadowsweet Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, from 1 to 4 p.m.