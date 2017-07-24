On July 21, 2017, Herbert Malmud; beloved husband of Estelle Malmud (nee Weiss); devoted father of Rhonda (Scott) Crane, April (Alan) Pernatin, Janene Malmud (Bruce Schwartzman) and Sean Malmud (Tali Maymon); cherished grandfather of Jordyn and Parker Crane, Marissa Pernatin, Drew Schwartzman and Eliyah and Eli Malmud; dear brother of the late Pauline (Nathaniel) Cohen; cherished son of the late Abraham and Tillie Malmud. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06854. In mourning at 12018 Ridge Valley Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday.