On July 20, 2017, David Gleyzer; beloved son of Natalia and Gennady Gleyzer; cherished brother of Michelle Gleyzer; adored grandson of Asya Gleyzer, Mayya Popova, Pavel Popov and the late Moisey Gleyzer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, July 24, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ARIEL, 6701 Old Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Carver Center Foundation, 938 York Road, Towson, MD 21204.