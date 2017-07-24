On July 21, 2017, Norma Friedman (nee Levin); beloved wife of the late Alvin Friedman; devoted mother of Ira (Patti) Friedman; cherished sister of Joy Levin and the late Marion Goldman; adored grandmother of Jessica, Brooke (Brian) and Laura; dear great-grandmother of Samantha; cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Levin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 25, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Hearing and Speech Agency, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Building, 5900 Metro Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 3702 Michelle Way, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.