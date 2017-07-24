On July 23, 2017, Alan Edward Behrend, beloved husband of the late Audhrie “Rickie” Behrend (nee Wright); loving father of Janet (Richard) Livingston and the late Alan E. (Eddie) Behrend, Jr.; adored grandfather of Samuel Edward Livingston and Amy Ruth Livingston; cherished son of the late Amy and Edward Behrend; devoted and loving friend of Thomas Carlucci. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 25, at 9 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Itineris Inc., 2050 Rockrose Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 6722 Westbrook Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.