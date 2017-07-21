On July 18, 2017, Harvey Julian Simon, beloved husband of Brenda Aikman; loving father of Andrew (Anat), Gail (Neil Berger) and the late Bradley. Proud grandfather of Zachary, Raquel, Hailey and Lauren; son of the late Bessie and Louis Simon; dear brother of Lisa (Arnold Jablon). Adoring uncle of Sara (fiancé Jeremy), Rachel, Rebecca (Rick), Seth (Nitu) and great-uncle of Asher. Fondly remembered by former spouse Toby. Interment at Beth-El Cemetery, Ingleside, Ontario. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maintenance Fund of St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 28 Second St E, Cornwall, ON K6H 1Y3.