On July 20, 2017, Harvey M. Ross, beloved husband of the late Elaine Barbara Ross (nee Rosner); loving father of Claire MacCallum, Susan Ross-Siegel and Frederick Ross; devoted grandfather of Kailin MacCallum, Elizabeth Brooke (Peter) Meny, Alexander (Ariel) Ross Siegel, Robert Maxwell Siegel, Amber Ross, Grayson Ross and Parker Ross; adored son of the late Rose and Joseph Ross. Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Md., on Monday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers.