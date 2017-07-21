On July 20, 2017, Albert Kleeman, devoted husband of the late June Helen Kleeman (nee Goldenberg); beloved father of Steven L. Kleeman, David H. (Lisa) Kleeman and Adam B. Kleeman, dear brother of the late Sylvia Edelstein, Edith Marks and Rosie Malin; cherished grandfather of Jessica, Emma, Erica, Ashley, Taylor and Brett Kleeman; adored son of the late Sara and Samuel Kleeman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 3017 Susanne Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday.