On July 18, 2017, Irwin Fuss, beloved husband of the late Marcia P. Fuss (nee Berenson); devoted father of Melanie (Steven) Kletz and Richard (Aileen) Fuss; loving grandfather of Riley and Braden Kletz and Samantha and Nathan Fuss; dear brother of the late Stanley Fuss; adored son of the late Sara and Aaron Fuss. Funeral services are private. Family will be receiving guests on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 2308 Velvet Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA (90266), www.pancan.org.