JCC Awards Young Lifesavers

The Aquatics Department of the JCC of Greater Baltimore on June 30 awarded aquatics staffer Brendan Regert and TNT camper Alexandra “Lexi” Regert the American Red Cross National Award for Saving a Life in recognition of their actions on Sept. 9, 2016. They were awakened that day by their dog barking and discovered their father, Kevin Regert, unconscious and not breathing.

Lexi, who had attended the American Red Cross Guard Start, a junior lifeguarding program, at the JCC’s Aquatics Camp, called 911 and took her brother Brendan his equipment bag. Brendan is a lifeguard at the JCC and a lifeguarding instructor. As Brendan worked to revive his father with CPR, Lexi stayed on the phone with 911 until the ambulance arrived.

Kevin Regert was taken to Sinai Hospital, regaining consciousness five days later. Kevin, who is a JCC Aquatics Department volunteer and a swim meet referee, said he doesn’t remember much from the incident but said via email that he was “very proud and grateful” for Lexi and Brendan’s lifesaving actions.

The JCC offers classes and certification courses at two pools at its Owings Mills and Park Heights locations that can help save lives. Swimming classes are available, as well as certification courses in babysitting, basic life support, first aid/CPR/AED, lifeguarding, pool operations, safety training for swim-team coaches and water-safety instructor training.

