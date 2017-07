Symone and David Sutton are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jacqueline Ivy, to Joshua David Lynn, son of Shari Lynn. Jacqui is the granddaughter of Joyce and Paul Spector and the late Betty Sutton. Josh is the grandson of Charlotte and Norman Berke.

Jacqui is marketing director for Peregrine Senior Living at Tudor Heights. Josh is a senior developer. The couple resides in Reisterstown with their two adorable dogs. A November 2017 wedding is planned.