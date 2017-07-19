A Time of Turmoil

It has really been a hair-raising month of events as a Jew who believes in his history and his integrity as an American rabbi. First of all, UNESCO, that world body dedicated to delegitimizing everything about Israel, declares Hebron a Palestinian historical enclave, despite Jewish biblical history and all current proofs to the contrary. And then, before one has a chance to recover, we receive the fast one-two punch from the Israeli Chief Rabbinate questioning the legitimacy of more than 160 American rabbis, many of whom are Orthodox and enshrined as leaders among the American Jewish community, as far as writing letters of recommendations for prospective converts as well as to the authorized Jewishness of prospective immigrants to Israel.

Such rabbis noted on the blacklist include such luminaries as Adam Scheier (past president of the Montreal Board of Rabbis), Joshua Blass (New York congregational rabbi and student adviser at Yeshiva University), Daniel Krauss (director of education at Kehilath Yeshurun in Manhattan) as well as the celebrated Avi Weiss, among others.

The power of exercising halachic validity to prospective citizens to Israel had seemed to be a joint partnership between Diaspora’s Orthodox Rabbinate and Israel’s Chief Rabbinate. Some while ago, the latter decided to dismiss the efforts of the former and assume the power alone to decide who is authentically Jewish and who is not. In fact, as I write, the bill that would pass all such power to the Israeli Rabbinate is on hold, pending further discussions.

Adding to the injury is the insult of the Chief Rabbi, David Lau, who claims that all this was done behind his back and that he absolutely had no knowledge of this. That is truly scary. If people are working behind his back, does that not, at best, question the effectiveness of his power, and, at worst, the irrelevancy of his position?

Notwithstanding the medieval and overwhelmingly exacting standards imposed on innocents wishing Israeli citizenship by the Chief Rabbinate, now follows an unnecessary and brutal dismissal of Diaspora rabbis which, once more, creates an uncertain swamp that is bound to drown so many potential applicants wishing to become authorized Israeli citizens.

As I write this, a former Chief Rabbi of Israel sits in jail accused of fraud and corruption in the highest levels of office. Instead of the Israeli Rabbinate questioning the legitimacy and authority of Diaspora rabbis, rather, it should be the job of the Orthodox Diaspora Rabbinate to make a list of Israeli rabbis who the former deem as beyond the frame of criminality and irrelevance to be included in their efforts to partner on the question as to which applicants deserve their authorized imprimatur of support.

Rabbi Chaim Landau is rabbi emeritus at Ner Tamid Congregation.