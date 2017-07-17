On July 16, 2017, Sally Ann Kahn (nee Brown), beloved wife of William Kahn; loving mother of Gaye (David) Ruble and Cynthia (Paul) Garmon; dear step-mother of Linda Kahn (Ronald) Tobin; adored grandmother of Matthew (Maria) Garmon, Joseph (Chris) Garmon and Michelle Tobin; devoted daughter of the late Elsie and Gilbert Brown. Funeral services and interment will be held at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD, on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105 Danvers, MA 01923.