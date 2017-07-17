On July 16, 2017, Frances Susan Tepper (nee Bass); loving wife of 66 years of Fred Tepper, son of the late Bessie and Philip Tepper; adored daughter of the late Rebecca and Benjamin Bass; beloved mother of Eileen Smyth and Cynthia (Rabbi Daniel A.) Weiner; dear sister of the late Max Bass; cherished grandmother of Julia and Benjamin Weiner and Nicholas Ziegler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, July 20, at 12 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. The family will be receiving at 300 International Circle (Maryland Masonic Homes), Cockeysville, MD 21030, following interment. Formal shiva services will be held out of state.