On July 15, 2017, Bronislawa Taler; loving wife of the late Dr. Joseph Taler; cherished mother of Dr. George Taler and Gustava (Gusty) Taler and daughter-in-law Cyndy; loving grandmother of David (Natalie) and Jordon (Christina) and two great-grandsons, Jackson and Hudson. Memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Taler’s name to the U.S. Holocaust Museum.