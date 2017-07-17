On July 16, 2017, Laurie Michelle Schimmel (nee Fox); loving wife of David Schimmel; cherished mother of Allison Schimmel and Jacob Schimmel; adored daughter of Madeline and Larry Fox. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 18, at 2:15 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 12102 Lamottes Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, receiving Tuesday immediately following interment with services at 7 p.m. and receiving Wednesday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. with services at 7 p.m., along with receivng on Thursday at Beth Tfiloh Congregation between 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.