On July 14, 2017, Zachary Ross Scherr; devoted father of Jacob Dylan Scherr; cherished son of Paula Scherr (nee Ronis) and son of Barry Scherr; beloved brother of Joshua Scherr and Justin Scherr; dear step-brother of Jeremy (Kim) Helfand and Melinda (Rob) Stankowski; dear step-son of Leslie Scherr; loving nephew of Bruce (Carol) Ronis. Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Zion Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Rosedale, on Monday, July 17, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, 600 Reisterstown Road, Suite 508, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at (DoubleTree By Hilton) 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 5:30 p.m.