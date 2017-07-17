On July 15, 2017, Dr. Ronald Stanley Branoff; beloved husband of Wendy Branoff (nee Wilner); devoted father of Steven (Elizabeth) Branoff and Stuart Branoff; dear brother of Gayle Davis (Bruce Hedrick) and Dr. Richard (Ellen) Branoff; adoring grandfather of Aviva and Judah Branoff; devoted brother-in-law of Joyce and Marty Grand; loving son of the late Albert and Lillian Branoff; also survived by loving nephews, nieces and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 18, at 12 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 15 Keyser Woods Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday.